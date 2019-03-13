Gov. Gavin Newsom to block California death row executions, close San Quentin execution chamber

California has not executed a prisoner since 2006 because of a series of legal challenges to its method of lethal injection. But Newsom said he believed those court cases would be resolved while he was in office, clearing the way for executions to resume. The governor promised to be as “proactive” on the death penalty as he was on the issue of gay marriage, when, as mayor of San Francisco, he ordered the city to issue same-sex marriage licenses in 2004, a catalyst in a legal battle that ended when the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the right of LGBTQ people to marry in 2015.