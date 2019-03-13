Mosul after Islamic State: In the March 11 Section A, an article about Mosul, Iraq, misstated the biblical story of Jonah. Jonah did not beg God to have mercy on the city of Nineveh, as the article stated, but rather delivered a warning that the inhabitants heeded, causing God to spare them.
