Alleged Santa Ana killer of up to 20 cats skips arraignment hearing. He now faces an arrest warrant

A view of the Santa Ana home of Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, 46. He’s accused of killing neighborhood cats. When police arrested him at his home April 23, they claim to have found the bodies of dead cats there.

A Santa Ana man charged with animal cruelty in the killing and maiming of as many as 20 cats, drawing loud public outcry, skipped his arraignment hearing Wednesday morning, according to authorities who have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, 46, was charged Monday with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, one felony count of grand theft of a companion animal and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He was due in an Orange County Superior Court hearing that at least 25 animal activists were expected to attend Wednesday, the Orange County district attorney’s office said.

But he didn’t show up for the hearing. His bail of $40,000 has been forfeited. The district attorney’s office attempted to increase that total to $100,000 on Wednesday, said Kimberly Edds, public information officer for the district attorney, who called Acosta an “immense danger.”

Advertisement

Prior to Wednesday, Acosta faced a maximum sentence of five years and four months if convicted on all counts, according to the district attorney’s office.

A 46-year-old man was arrested for animal cruelty involving cats. (Santa Ana Police)

“This is obviously a case of horrific violence and we really appreciate the support of the community,” Edds said.

Advertisement

She added that an animal abuse specialist would be prosecuting the case.

The Times was unable to find a representative for Acosta, who was initially arrested April 23 by Santa Ana and Westminster police.

Authorities believe Acosta was behind the deaths of several neighborhood cats.

In the motion to increase the bail, Deputy Dist. Atty. Danica Drotman wrote that Acosta “admitted to killing approximately 20 cats and hanging in a tree approximately two to three cats.”

Authorities said they found carcasses at his home during his arrest.

Seven reports of dead and injured cats were filed with Santa Ana Animal Control, including animals suffering from broken backs and bloody faces, all near Acosta’s home, between November and April.

Advertisement

Police have said that several pet owners have positively identified Acosta as the man who had lured cats away from their homes.

Edds emphasized, however, that the investigation was still active and that additional witnesses were encouraged to contact the Santa Ana or Westminster police departments.

Westminster police are involved in the investigation because one of the felony charges against Acosta relates to the theft on March 21 of a Bengal Lynx cat named Clubber from Eva Corlew of Westminster .

Video surveillance appeared to show a man with a can of food luring the cat before grabbing the animal and driving away in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Clubber was eventually reunited with his owner, safely.

Authorities allege that Acosta was also seen by a neighbor grabbing a cat and slamming it over his head April 3. Drotman wrote in the criminal complaint that Acosta maimed, mutilated and tortured that cat. Two days later, Acosta was seen on video surveillance stomping on a cat, according to the district attorney’s office.

His home became a flashpoint as it drew a 100-person “Vigil for Justice,” in April, including pet owners and community and animal groups. The gathering was advertised on social media as a peaceful protest but it turned violent.

Advertisement

A video from Fox 11 news showed at least one protester trying to wrench open a gate blocking a driveway. Others in the crowd shook a wooden fence and shouted at the residence using bullhorns. One protester appeared to spray an aerosol onto the property.

Santa Ana Police said some protesters threw objects at a pair of homes, one where Acosta lived and another that belonged to a family member that the crowd believed was hiding him.

Santa Ana Police confirmed that Acosta was not at either home at the time of the protest.