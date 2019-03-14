Boeing 737 Max: In the March 12 Section A, an article about the Boeing 737 Max contained a graphic that misstated how the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) works. The MCAS software turns the horizontal tail wings down to lower the plane’s angle, not the plane’s altitude.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.