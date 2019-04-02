For the record

LACMA: In the March 29 Section A, an article about the redesign of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art said the estimated square footage contained in four buildings scheduled to be razed was 125,000. The estimated square footage was 120,000.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.