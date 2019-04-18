Cruise industry: In the April 16 Business section, an article about the annual Seatrade global cruise industry convention said that more than 1.1 billion people are employed worldwide by the cruise industry. The number is 1.1 million, not billion.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.