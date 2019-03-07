Eli Broad weighs in at last minute with $100,000 donation in L.A. school board race

Philanthropist Eli Broad on the day of the Los Angeles school board election gave $100,000 to a political action committee that supported candidate Heather Repenning.
Repenning now is locked in a close race for the second spot in a May 14 runoff for the District 5 office on the seven-member Board of Education. She is in a virtual tie with Graciela Ortiz. Only one of them will make it to the ballot to face Jackie Goldberg, who is backed by the local teachers union and far outpaced all other candidates.
In Tuesday’s vote, Repenning and Ortiz finished about 35% percentage points behind Goldberg, who nearly won a majority of votes, which would eliminated the need for a runoff. A final count is pending.
Repenning was the best-funded candidate because of an independent campaign on her behalf by Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents most nonteaching employees in the L.A. Unified School District. Local 99 was operating two campaign committees on behalf of Repenning, and Broad’s large donation was to one of these.
In all, Local 99 spent about $1 million on behalf of Repenning, the largest amount for any candidate. United Teachers Los Angeles was next, spending more than $660,000 on behalf of Goldberg.
In past elections, Broad has been a major donor to candidates endorsed by charter school advocates — who typically are opposed by candidates backed by the teachers union. Charter supporters did not coalesce around a single candidate in this election cycle.
Repenning has tried to position herself as a centrist, close neither to charter backers nor union interests.