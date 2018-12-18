L.A. Unified calls for teachers union to settle, citing just-released fact-finders report

Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner on Tuesday called for the teachers union to settle a long-running contract dispute, citing a just-released fact-finders report as a framework for a deal.
The three-member fact-finding panel, including a representative chosen by labor, is supporting the district's salary offer. That offer is for 3% retroactive to July 1, 2017, and an additional 3% as of July 1, 2018.
The majority of the three-member panel also recommends setting aside the equivalent of a 1% to 3% salary increase for the class-size reduction and additional hiring called for by the union.
Beutner said he is willing to negotiate over that point and any other with United Teachers Los Angeles, but said that adding costs in one area would mean less money available in other areas.
The fact-finding process is the last step set out by state law in the labor negotiation process. At this point, the district can impose a contract and the union can call a strike.
Schools began their winter break Friday, so a strike could not happen until January. Beutner said he is available around the clock to negotiate, but on Tuesday he focused on the fact-finding report, which broadly, but not universally, endorsed the district’s interpretation of its long-term finances.
“The report says that Los Angeles Unified’s offer of 6% is appropriate and UTLA has agreed it’s appropriate … And back pay to 2017 is appropriate,” Beutner said at a news conference. “On that we agree.”
He added: “The rest of the report affirms what L.A. Unified has already offered UTLA.”
The union’s response was not immediately available, and it was not clear Tuesday morning if UTLA was willing to endorse the position of the panel on salary. Beutner made his claim about the union accepting the district offer based on the views of the labor-appointed member of the panel.
Moreover, the panel majority was in accord with the union’s position on some points.
For example, the panel majority supports the union’s proposal that would give staff at a school more input over the use of their campuses by charter schools. Charters are privately operated public schools; most of them are non-union.
The union’s bargaining proposal is detailed and sweeping, with nearly 70 pages that cover topics including the extent of standardized testing, how to govern schools, ratios for class sizes and staffing levels for nurses, librarians and counselors.
The panel dealt with that by suggesting pilot projects to test out some of these ideas. The panel also suggested simply dropping other proposals — from both sides — that it considered unlikely to be resolved at the bargaining table.
On Saturday, the teachers union and its supporters staged its largest of several rallies. The event drew thousands as a sea of demonstrators filled the 3rd Street tunnel from end to end as they passed through during a march downtown. The union estimated there were 50,000 participants although an official crowd count was not available.
The concerns of teachers and union leaders cover many areas, including the future direction of education reform in Los Angeles, California and the nation.