L.A. school board signals support for an education tax increase this year

Hoping to harness the momentum of a six-day teachers' strike that drew broad popular support for the city’s schools, L.A. Unified officials on Tuesday expressed their desire to put a tax increase for education on the ballot this year.
A tax measure was not up for a vote at Tuesday’s school board meeting, but the election dates to be considered are in June and November. If the board favored June, it would have to vote to put a measure on the ballot before the end of next week.
A majority of the board appeared ready to do so once they receive a formal resolution.
Last June, three board members tried but failed to get a measure on the ballot quickly. Supt. Austin Beutner joined three other board members in calling the idea premature.
During the strike, however, teachers struck a chord with residents in arguing that the city’s schools need more funding.
On Tuesday, the board heard results of a poll indicating that the odds of passing a tax to bring in more money had improved.
Pollster Adam Sonenshein said a survey commissioned by the district found that 82% of voters agreed that there was a great need or some need for increased school funding. That was a higher level of support than in previous surveys, he said.
The survey of 700 registered voters was conducted Feb. 14-19 by cellphone and landline, in English or Spanish. Pollsters estimated a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.
Board President Monica Garcia said she wished the board could vote immediately to put a measure on the ballot.
“I am so encouraged that there is an opportunity to bring dollars to the district faster than was previously understood,” Garcia said.
Beutner said he hoped to bring the matter back for a vote later this week.
Board members looked at two funding scenarios: a flat tax on every parcel versus a tax based on the square footage of structures on properties. Staff members said a tax based on square footage would be more progressive — putting a greater burden on wealthier residents.
The board also discussed two different tax amounts: one that would raise $340 million per year versus one that would raise $500 million per year. Board members appeared to be leaning toward the larger number. The larger amount, if taxed as a flat fee, would come to about $537 per parcel.