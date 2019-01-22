LAUSD teachers' strike, Day 6: Joint announcement at City Hall at 9:30 a.m.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and leaders of the Los Angeles school district and the teachers union will speak at a City Hall news conference Tuesday morning in what is widely expected to be an announcement about a deal to end the six-day teachers’ strike.
Garcetti will by joined by L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner and United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex Caputo-Pearl.
All day Monday, people were waiting, watching in vain for news of an end to the Los Angeles teachers’ strike. On Tuesday morning, as teachers headed to the picket lines once more, the waiting began again, with hopes even higher as the walkout entered its sixth day.
Negotiations again stretched late into the night, past the point at which someone from the mayor’s office would send out the customary release advising the media when they had concluded.
It turns out they never ended Monday night. Instead, they stretched until 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a release sent out shortly after.
“Leadership will reconvene at 9:15 a.m.,” the release also noted.
Did that mean the bargaining was over? Had an all-nighter accomplished the goal except for minor details? Was the leadership just getting together to prepare the announcement?
Those questions and others were not immediately answered as the confidentiality surrounding the latest bargaining continued.
But the news conference is a very strong sign that a deal has been made.
Garcetti and senior staff are mediating the talks between United Teachers Los Angeles and the L.A. Unified School District. The entire drama is playing out in several rooms that make up the mayor’s executive suite in City Hall, according to one insider.
The central conference room can seat about 12 to 15 comfortably around a white table, which is barely enough to hold the full delegation on either side. In addition to face-to-face talks, each group is caucusing and there is “shuttle diplomacy,” as one person put it, with aides and participants taking messages, proposals and responses from one group to another.
Union members and at least some of the leadership will take part Tuesday in two rallies: an early morning march with union firefighters and a mid-morning rally and march that will travel from Grand Park — just outside City Hall — to school district headquarters, just west of downtown.
About 31,000 teachers, nurses, counselors and librarians — all UTLA members — have been on strike since Jan. 14. Schools have remained open, operated by skeleton staffs of administrators, a few substitutes, reassigned central office staff and non-teaching employees.
Most non-teaching employees are members of Local 99 of Service Employees International, which planned sympathy strikes at about two dozen schools Tuesday.