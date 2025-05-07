After the Eaton fire, they didn’t think prom would happen. Now these teens are ready to dance

How were you and your family affected by the Eaton fire?

We evacuated that morning on Jan. 8. We all thought, like everybody else, that we were just going to be coming back, but we didn’t come back to our home being there, so that was devastating. It was hard. We have a place now in La Cañada [Flintridge], so it’s nice to be stable and we’ve been there for two months now. We’ve collected furniture and made it feel nice. I can’t say it’s “home,” but still very nice. It’s good to be in a new place and settle down out of hotels, but displacement is definitely hard. It’s hard on the mind. It’s hard on the body. It’s hard on our actions and emotions toward each other. It’s definitely been a struggle.

Prom is the event that most high school students anticipate. After the year you’ve had so far, how does it feel to be here?

When we were not going to school for those two weeks, we didn’t know if anything would be happening towards the end of the year. There was no guarantee for anything. There was no guarantee that we’d even go back, so it’s just a benefit in general to be able to be here today, have prom, also even have like sports seasons and different events like that on campus sometimes. So it’s pretty crazy and I’m definitely glad to be here today.

Tell us about your outfit.

This outfit, I actually got donated. I got to go to a warehouse to try on different things and I just liked this one. I’m really glad it fit really well and then I just adjusted the arms and the legs just a little bit. The donation drive was a part of my dad’s work, so we were able to go into their warehouse where they keep all their costumes and things like that, but it’s not just costumes, it’s a pretty nice suit, so I was able to get a lot of stuff from there.

Advertisement

What are you most looking forward to tonight?

Just being around friends. The most memorable events are the ones when friends are around and we make the most of the moment.