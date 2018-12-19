L.A. teachers to strike Jan. 10 if no settlement is reached

United Teachers Los Angeles has framed L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner, a wealthy businessman with no prior work experience in a school system, as the enemy of traditional public education. According to this narrative, Beutner wants to increase the number of privately operated, nonunion charter schools and weaken the union’s influence — harming the long-term interests of most students and district employees. The union views everything through this lens, including the superintendent’s still-confidential plan to reorganize the district.