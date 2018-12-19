L.A. teachers to strike Jan. 10 if no settlement is reached

The union representing Los Angeles teachers announced Wednesday that it will strike on Jan. 10 if a settlement is not reached by then.
An agreement with the Los Angeles Unified School District seems increasingly unlikely as each side dismisses the other’s position as untenable.
“This is the proverbial line in the sand,” said UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard. “It’s significant because it tells members to prepare to strike, but it also lets the district know: ‘Let’s get a deal now or we’re striking.’ I think it elevates the stakes when a date is announced.”
Union leaders made their announcement Wednesday morning at their Koreatown headquarters, defining the dispute as a battle for the future of education in the nation’s second-largest school system.
United Teachers Los Angeles has framed L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner, a wealthy businessman with no prior work experience in a school system, as the enemy of traditional public education. According to this narrative, Beutner wants to increase the number of privately operated, nonunion charter schools and weaken the union’s influence — harming the long-term interests of most students and district employees. The union views everything through this lens, including the superintendent’s still-confidential plan to reorganize the district.
Few details of that plan have been publicly disclosed, but The Times has reported that the district would be divided into 32 networks.
“Beutner is intentionally starving our schools by hoarding the reserves so that cuts can be justified,” the union said in a statement Tuesday, “opening the pathway for his ultimate goal: to break up the school district into 32 networks, making our neediest schools more vulnerable to takeover attempts by corporate interests.”
That conviction has helped push union leaders toward a walkout and could make it challenging to end a strike quickly.
Beutner rejects the union narrative and has said he is willing to negotiate around the clock to avoid a strike. He says the goal of his reorganization plan is to improve services to students and families by bringing more resources closer to schools.
Like the union, he says he is on the side of the people.
“A strike will be awful,” Beutner said Tuesday. “This is not going down on a Saturday or Sunday. This is of consequence. Think of the homeless student who is not going to get a meal. We serve a million meals a day.”
Meals would be available for students at their schools during a strike. But if they chose not to cross picket lines, they would miss them.
Beutner has stated that many of the union’s demands are reasonable but also that the district cannot afford most of them at this time.
The union’s announcement came one day after district officials released a report by a fact-finding panel. The goal of the panel was to establish a base of information that both sides could agree on and propel them toward compromise and a settlement.
Ultimately, each side cherry-picked parts of the report to emphasize. For L.A. Unified, the big win was the panel’s unanimous endorsement of the district’s salary offer. The school system is offering a 3% raise retroactive to July 1, 2017, and another 3% taking effect on July 1, 2018. The union wants a 6.5% raise, retroactive to July 1, 2016.
The union pointed to the panel’s support for class-size reduction and schools fully staffed with nurses, counselors and librarians. The report did not state the cost of this new hiring or how it would be paid for, citing the conflicting estimates of the union and district.
The fact-finding process was the last step required under California law before the union could call a strike. For its part, the district now has the legal authority to impose a contract. Beutner said Tuesday that school officials had not decided whether they would take this step.