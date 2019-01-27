Occidental College president, who weathered campus racial turbulence, to step down

In 2017, the college launched the Barack Obama Scholars Program, which provides students a full scholarship to cover more than $250,000 in all college expenses over four years. Obama has endorsed the program and asked that it focus on community college transfer students, military veterans and the first in their families to attend college. So far, the college has raised $10 million and enrolled the first two recipients; Veitch said they hope to raise four or five times that amount to bring on more scholars.