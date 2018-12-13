L.A. teachers could strike a few weeks from now. Here's what you need to know

The two parties have just completed a step called fact-finding, in which an outside panel tries to develop a set of facts that could be accepted by both sides. The goal is to use that common understanding to reach a settlement. A draft of the fact-finders’ report should reach both sides by Friday, said L.A. Unified General Counsel David Holmquist. Both parties will then have three days to respond. About 10 days after that, the report should become public — if it doesn’t leak out sooner.