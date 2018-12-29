UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland grows her young campus

The Central Valley still has employment rates that are significantly lower than the state average. It still has a very small percentage of people who go on to postsecondary education and ... inadequate access to healthcare. We're trying to work on all fronts. Our students love going into schools and working with kids from similar backgrounds. We’re boosting the economy through [the expansion project] — it's about a $1-billion impact over a four-year period. We opened two venture labs in Merced and Modesto that's all about providing an environment of support to help students and faculty take innovative ideas to the next step of small business or the marketplace. We’re trying to stimulate new kinds of business through the research we're doing. We’re doing a lot of research on Central Valley issues — water, climate issues, valley fever and a large public health program that’s growing exponentially.