American driver hits 5 people during police pursuit at Mexican border, authorities say

An American man was arrested after running over several people with a truck in a chaotic chase to the San Ysidro border crossing, police in Tijuana said.
A statement Monday night said that the man threatened a person with a knife on a Tijuana boulevard about a mile from the U.S.-Mexico crossing and then fled in a pickup truck when officers intervened. During the chase, the man struck five people, 14 vendor stalls and 17 vehicles, authorities said.
The truck stopped a short distance from the U.S. border, where bystanders set upon the driver and a female passenger. They were dragged from the vehicle and beaten while others pounded on the truck with rods and rocks, according to police reports.
Officers stopped the beating, but video from the melee showed both people from the truck bloodied and dazed. It was not clear whether the woman was also arrested. Police did not identify either of them.
El Imparcial newspaper reported that the man was held by vendors, and police said he was taken into custody.
A police photo showed the black truck with its front end and right side bashed in and its wheels damaged. It had Utah license plates.