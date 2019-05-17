Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in Jerusalem: ‘I support the embassy being here’

No. I’m close with Kamala [Harris]. Cory Booker I’ve known since 1993. We used to be part of the L'Chaim Society at Oxford University together. He was the first person to greet me when I got off the bus at Oxford, so we’ve been deep, close friends before we were elected officials. Pete Buttigieg is one of my closest friends as a mayor. And Joe Biden has been an extremely close friend and mentor who helped me raise the minimum wage and came out to support me.