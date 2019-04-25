Joe Biden enters the presidential race, testing whether his time has come — or come and gone

When Joe Biden ran for president for the first time, 30 years ago, the World Wide Web had not yet been invented. When he ran again 10 years ago, Twitter was in its infancy.
Now, with his announcement Thursday that he is launching a third bid for the presidency at the age of 76, Biden is asking Democrats to decide if his time has come at last, or if it has come and gone for a man who has been in politics for nearly half a century.
Biden has teased his announcement for months, building anticipation. With his near-universal name recognition, vast political network and long government resume — 36 years in the Senate and eight as Barack Obama’s vice president — he has consistently sat atop polls of Democratic voters nationwide and in states holding early primaries.
Now, his official entry into the race has potential to give new shape to the sprawling candidate field. As a popular centrist well known to most Democrats, he poses an obstacle to lesser-known candidates laboring to gain traction in the big field.
He could stand as the principal rival to Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator who has his own large group of committed supporters on the party’s left flank — if, that is, Biden can maintain his current level of support once he goes from hypothetical candidate to real competitor.
That is a big if. Biden is renowned for his gaffes in previous presidential races. If he stumbles early, the Democratic campaign would likely become far more competitive and contentious.
And beyond his history of troubled campaigns, Biden has several vulnerabilities that could trip him up:
He has traditionally relied on old-fashioned fundraising from top-dollar contributors, and he will be facing rivals who have excelled at raising money from small donors who are increasingly important in today’s Democratic Party.
He has a record, compiled over more than 40 years in public life, that includes many positions and statements out of sync with the current views of many Democrats.
He already has had to apologize for his old-school style of politicking — which extends from backslapping to hugging and other personal contact that has made some women uncomfortable.
Despite those problems, he and his supporters portray him as the candidate best equipped to beat President Trump and restore dignity to the Oval Office — a key point for Democrat voters anxious to find a candidate who possesses the elusive quality of electability.
“I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” Biden said as far back as December during a book-tour stop in Montana. “The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I’ve worked on my whole life.”
Biden’s announcement crystallizes the big choice facing a party that is united over the desire to beat Trump but divided over how best to do it:
Do Democrats want to choose a reassuring candidate with experience, a centrist record and roots in the Obama administration? Or do they want to make a generational leap to a candidate who speaks more directly to the diverse and restless coalition that helped the party win control of the House in 2018?
First elected to the U.S. Senate in an upset in 1972 at the age of 29 — he turned 30, the minimum requirement for a senator, a few weeks after the election — Biden came of political age at a time when the gears of government were still greased with compromise and bipartisanship. He rose gradually through the ranks of influential committees on foreign relations and the judiciary.
When he first ran for president in 1988, he had to drop out of a crowded field after a rival campaign caught him plagiarizing part of a speech by British Labor Party chief Neil Kinnock and passed the news to a reporter of what was then seen as a shocking indiscretion. A couple of months later, he nearly died from an aneurysm that might have killed him had he still been campaigning.
He ran again in 2008, only to be overshadowed by the marquee candidacies of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, and he withdrew after the contest’s first event, the Iowa caucus. His national career might have ended there, but Obama had taken a liking to Biden and in August picked him as his vice presidential running mate.
In 2016, Biden gave long, anguished consideration to running to succeed Obama but decided against it in the emotional aftermath of the death of his 46-year-old son, Beau, after a grueling struggle with brain cancer.
Biden raised his profile in 2018 by campaigning for Democrats in midterm contests across the country. He traveled to 24 states in support of 65 candidates and contributed more than $600,000 to them.
He consulted widely before launching his 2020 bid. His allies urged him to get in as rivals including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke got off to an early start, but they found Biden seemed in no rush because he was already so well-known and had access to a gigantic donor base.
Dick Harpootlian, a South Carolina state senator, was one of many longtime Biden loyalists who urged him to run.
“More than ever, I believe he is the only person who could take on Trump and beat him,” Harpootlian said.
His advocates say Biden’s greatest asset is the deep well of experience and stature that equips him to go toe to toe with Trump. Born in Scranton, Pa., Biden has held appeal for blue-collar and union voters whose defections in 2016 were key to Trump’s victory. His first two campaign events are scheduled to be in Pennsylvania — a private fundraiser Thursday night at the Philadelphia home of a Comcast senior executive, David Cohen, and a public event in Pittsburgh Monday.
He has an unpolished quality of authenticity that at least so far has been endearing to voters tired of scripted politicians.
Harold Schaitberger, a Biden supporter who is head of the International Assn. of Fire Fighters, said he believed the vice president could win back union workers who voted for Trump in 2016.
“A significant number of our members voted for Trump,” Schaitberger said. “An overwhelming share of our members would be supportive of Biden.”
But Biden’s political assets are closely related to his liabilities.
He has a lot of experience that dates back decades, but his record is littered with positions that are at odds with today’s liberal Democratic consensus.
He supported crime legislation in the 1990s that many blame for the explosion of prison populations. Many women’s advocates faulted him for his role as chairman of the Judiciary Committee during the 1991 Clarence Thomas hearings, saying he did not take seriously enough the sexual harassment allegations lodged by Anita Hill.
He is widely renowned as a legislative deal-maker, thanks to backroom skills honed in the 1990s Senate. But in today’s polarized political environment, compromise and deal cutting are regarded with suspicion by partisans who tend to demonize their adversaries.
Biden’s practice of greeting people — even total strangers — with hugs and kisses was his trademark way of making connections with people.
But after former Nevada state legislator Lucy Flores and several other women went public with statements that he made them feel uncomfortable, Biden released a video acknowledging that “social norms have begun to change” and promising to be more respectful of other people’s personal space.
He enters the race after a midterm election in 2018 that exposed an electorate hungry for new blood.
“Democrats love Joe, he’s a great guy, he does have the common touch, and he’s got a decent relationship with Democrats from center to left,” said Will Marshall, president of the Progressive Policy Institute, a centrist think tank.
“But he’s also a Washington fixture, and Democrats will probably need new faces and new ideas to win over voters in the Midwest and oust Donald Trump.”
Biden’s affable authenticity also carries an ever-present political risk: His lapses of campaign discipline have produced more than his share of gaffes, including racially tin-eared remarks as recently as the 2008 campaign, when he referred to Obama as “the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”
In the Montana book-tour speech, Biden was self-deprecating about his gaffes — adding that his flaws do not look so bad when compared with Trump’s.
“I am a gaffe machine,” he said, “but, my God, what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can’t tell the truth.”