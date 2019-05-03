15 chiropractors charged in alleged $6-million insurance fraud and kickback scheme

Most of the 15 doctors have been arrested. They include Michael Milman of Beverly Hills, John Sherf of Sherman Oaks, Jae Ho Park of Coto de Caza, Danush Haghani of Yorba Linda, Kamron Nourgostar of Irvine, David Wayne Ginoza of Torrance, Alan P. Grubstein of Rancho Cucamonga, Kamiar Riahi of Woodland Hills, Sam Amirmoazzami of Encino, Robin Stacy Long of Newhall, Ramin Lavi of Chatsworth, Gustavo Adolfo Nino of Pasadena, Nahid Haji Acs of Rancho Cucamonga and Victoria Davidovsky Lucas of Pacific Palisades.