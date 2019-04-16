Teen molested by Catholic school teacher gets record $8-million settlement from archdiocese

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay a record $8-million settlement to a teenager who was sexually abused by the athletic director at her Catholic high school, who continued to work despite prior allegations of misconduct.
The award is the highest individual settlement by the archdiocese in a sex abuse case.
The archdiocese has paid out more than $740 million in sexual abuse settlements during the last 15 years, but most of the individual payouts are less than what was awarded to the girl and her family.
According to court documents, Juan Ivan Barajas repeatedly abused a 15-year-old girl and eventually kidnapped her, taking her to Las Vegas in the summer of 2016 after his wife discovered evidence on his cellphone that he had been molesting the teen.
After five days on the run, Barajas’ Lexus was spotted by a police officer in Henderson, Nev. Authorities rescued the girl and arrested Barajas, a health teacher and athletic director at the all-girls San Gabriel Mission High School.
Barajas, 38, pleaded guilty to felony statutory sexual seduction. He was sentenced to three years in prison in Nevada and another three years in California.
“It is astounding this abuse was allowed to occur given all the training and procedures the archdiocese claims it has put in place since the priest-abuse scandals of the early 2000s,” said David Ring, the girl’s attorney.
The archdiocese did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Records show that before the 2016 incident, Barajas was the subject of repeated misconduct allegations involving other female students.
“The warning signs here were crystal clear,” Ring said. “The complaints about Barajas were unambiguous, and yet nothing was done.”
Among the previous accusations were two anonymous letters sent in August to school officials. One sent to Monsignor Sal Pilato, the assistant superintendent of high schools for the archdiocese, said: “He takes the ones he likes to the office.”
A parent also expressed concerns about Barajas’ behavior to the principal, saying he tried to isolate her daughter and put his arm around her, records show.
In the fall of 2015, a coach reported his suspicions to the principal that Barajas and a female student had had sex in his basement office after seeing them both leave the office and fix their clothes.
By April 2016, Barajas began engaging in sexual acts with the girl, prosecutors said. Court records indicate he stuck paper over his office window to obstruct the view.
After his wife discovered text messages between him and the girl, Barajas kidnapped the teen and fled to Nevada, where he plied her with alcohol and repeatedly had sex with her, authorities said.
The victim, who is now 18, is emotionally scarred and continues to suffer panic attacks and flashbacks, according to court records.
Barajas is serving the last few months of a prison sentence in Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Facility. He will serve three years in California once he completes his sentence at Lovelock.