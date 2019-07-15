Advertisement

11 hurt in roof collapse at Gardena casino

By
Jul 15, 2019 | 11:10 AM
11 hurt in roof collapse at Gardena casino
Eleven people were injured after the roof at Larry Flynt's Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena collapsed Monday morning, July 15, 2019. (KTLA)

Officials are investigating after a roof collapsed at a Gardena casino Monday morning, injuring 11 people, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the Lucky Lady Casino in the 1000 block of Rosecrans Avenue at 10:16 a.m. after the roof of the main lobby fell onto customers, said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Advertisement
Damage inside Larry Flynt's Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena after a partial roof collapse.
Damage inside Larry Flynt's Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena after a partial roof collapse. (Gardena Police Dept.)

All injuries appear to be minor, and no one has been taken to the hospital, Lim said. Additional ambulances have been requested, though, and it’s possible some people may be transported.

Lim said it was unclear what caused the roof’s collapse.
Advertisement
Advertisement