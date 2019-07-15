11 hurt in roof collapse at Gardena casino

Officials are investigating after a roof collapsed at a Gardena casino Monday morning, injuring 11 people, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
Firefighters arrived at the Lucky Lady Casino in the 1000 block of Rosecrans Avenue at 10:16 a.m. after the roof of the main lobby fell onto customers, said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.
All injuries appear to be minor, and no one has been taken to the hospital, Lim said. Additional ambulances have been requested, though, and it’s possible some people may be transported.
Lim said it was unclear what caused the roof’s collapse.