County supervisors challenge Sheriff Villanueva in court over reinstatement of deputy

Los Angeles County sought an injunction against Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Monday, seeking to test his authority to reinstate a deputy fired amid allegations of domestic abuse.
In the filing in Superior Court, the county’s lawyers are asking a court to settle the question of whether Villanueva acted lawfully when he rehired Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan, who was fired in 2016. The move is an extraordinary test of wills between the county’s governing body and the newly elected sheriff, who came into office vowing to examine a number of departmental reforms as well as review past disciplinary cases.
A hearing in the case was scheduled for Tuesday.
“This has all really stemmed from our own solid belief that the termination was final, and that the new sheriff did not have the authority simply to reinstate a person who had been terminated,” said Sheila Kuehl, a member of the Board of Supervisors who has been among the most vocal critics of the sheriff’s decision to reinstate Mandoyan.
A spokeswoman for the department said it had not received the lawsuit and would reserve comment on pending litigation.
Mandoyan’s attorney, Greg Smith, said Monday that his client plans to remain on the job, in defiance of the county’s wishes.
Villanueva, who said Sunday that the decision would be reviewed through the “legal employment process,” has shown no indication that he plans to reverse course.
The defiance on the issue comes despite the county’s decision Feb. 28 to notify Mandoyan in writing that he would no longer be paid. That letter, which came at the behest of the board and was written by the county’s chief accountant, John Naimo, called the reinstatement “unlawful” and questioned why the sheriff hadn’t rescinded his decision.
It also ordered the deputy to surrender any county property, including his service weapon and law enforcement badge. Smith said his client would not surrender his law enforcement credentials.
The latest action increases the tension between the board, a five-member elected body that controls a $30-billion county budget, and the elected sheriff, who ousted incumbent Jim McDonnell last year and has sought to assert his own authority over personnel decisions.
In an extraordinary public upbraiding in late January, the supervisors sharply questioned the sheriff’s goal of establishing a “truth and reconciliation” panel to review past disciplinary actions against other department employees.
That broader effort forced their determination to settle the question of Villanueva’s authority, but Kuehl said the board was also concerned about the allegations that led to Mandoyan’s dismissal.
The Times reported in January that Mandoyan had been fired in 2016 by McDonnell after a fellow deputy alleged Mandoyan grabbed her by the neck, tried to break into her home and sent her harassing text messages.
Prosecutors investigated the woman’s claims and looked at video evidence in the case but declined to charge Mandoyan with intimate partner violence.
The firing was upheld by a county appeals board, but Villanueva reinstated the deputy in his first weeks as sheriff.
“While the specific facts of this case are protected under the Peace Officer Bill of Rights and civil service procedures, I can assure that an objective, honest, and fair assessment was conducted before reinstatement,” Villanueva said in a statement Sunday. “We will let the process continue forward as we work to determine the final outcome.”
The legal action filed by the county against Villanueva, Mandoyan and the Sheriff’s Department asks the court to step in to settle the dispute.
The heavily redacted petition states that the sheriff erred by overstepping his authority to settle a legal action the deputy filed in 2018 over his firing, a process that can only be handled by the county’s lawyers. It also states that the reinstatement is invalid as a matter of law because it wasn’t approved by the county’s personnel director, who doesn’t work for Villanueva.
It also notes that Mandoyan continues to possess county property and act as a deputy sheriff.
The actions by the sheriff and the deputy are “exposing the county to significant liability, threatening public safety and undermining trust in the department,” it reads.
The petition asks the judge to compel Villanueva to comply with a Civil Service Commission finding last year that the termination was valid.
Villanueva won an upset election against McDonnell in November, stunning Los Angeles’ political establishment. He’s vowed to lessen cooperation between his department and federal immigration officials as well as reconsider some of the reforms enacted in recent years after a massive corruption scandal brought down longtime Sheriff Lee Baca and other top leaders.
Just three months into his term, Villanueva has repeatedly clashed with some sheriff watchdogs as well as supervisors.
In January, he dismissed some efforts by the department to reduce force against jail inmates — a major problem at the heart of the corruption scandal — as a “social experiment” that backfired and put lives at risk.
But it’s been his decision to rehire Mandoyan that has generated particular rancor.
Villanueva said he disagreed with the board about the facts of the case, which remain unclear because of the confidentiality of personnel files of law enforcement officers in California. He said the case against Mandoyan was the result of a flawed disciplinary process that could lead to unfair termination.