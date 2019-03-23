Advertisement

Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Gilman Hot Springs

By Quakebot
Mar 23, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Gilman Hot Springs
A map showing the location of the epicenter of Saturday afternoon's quake. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon one mile from Gilman Hot Springs in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 3:11 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was three miles from San Jacinto, five miles from Hemet and six miles from East Hemet.

Advertisement

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement