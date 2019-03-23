Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Gilman Hot Springs

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon one mile from Gilman Hot Springs in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 3:11 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was three miles from San Jacinto, five miles from Hemet and six miles from East Hemet.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
