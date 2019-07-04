‘Where is she? Where is she?’ Frantic moments at Dollar Tree when earthquake hits

“My mother had a collection of glass cups and saucers. I lost all that. And I lost a beautiful antique structure that I housed them in, it's years and years old. I lost that too. But they're just things. But the nice thing was, I had three sets of neighbors come in and clean it up for me, leaving their own houses, where they had lost a lot of things, to come over and help me first. So that's the important part of the whole story, is people helping people and people checking on neighbors and on those that aren't able to get down and pick up the glass. So that's what I'm thankful for in all this.”