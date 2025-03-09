4.1 earthquake rattles Southern California, centered near Malibu

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake centered north of Malibu sent light and weak shaking across Southern California Sunday.

The strongest shaking was felt in parts of Malibu, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks and Camarillo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The strongest shaking was considered “light” as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale — enough to rattle dishes and windows and feel like a truck has struck a building.

“Weak” shaking may have been felt across a wider swath of the Southland, including downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach, the San Gabriel Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, Simi Valley, Oxnard and Ventura.

The temblor was followed by several aftershocks, the largest being 3.0 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

According the USGS. the light quake was felt across the region, from Goleta south to Huntington Beach.

The epicenter was in the Santa Monica Mountains, about 3 miles northwest of El Matador State Beach and 3.5 miles northeast of Leo Carrillo State Beach. The epicenter was 7 miles southwest of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village.