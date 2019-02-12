Earthquake: Magnitude 3.4 quake strikes near Lonoak, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning five miles from Lonoak, Calif., in Monterey County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:27 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 16 miles from King City, Calif., 22 miles from Greenfield, Calif. and 28 miles from Soledad, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.