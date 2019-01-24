Earthquake: 2.5 quake strikes near Northridge

A shallow magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported Thursday morning a mile from Northridge, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:29 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was two miles from North Hills, four miles from Chatsworth and four miles from Canoga Park.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.