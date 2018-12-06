Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Aguanga, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Wednesday night four miles from Aguanga, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:00 p.m. at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 19 miles from Temecula.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
