Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Caldwell Pines, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon one miles from Caldwell Pines, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:42 p.m. PDT at a depth of 1.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Clearlake, 14 miles from Healdsburg and 18 miles from Windsor.
In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
