Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Fondo

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Thursday morning three miles from Fondo, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:38 a.m. PST at a depth of 1.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Brawley, 22 miles from Imperial, and 25 miles from El Centro. and 38 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.
In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
