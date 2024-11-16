Magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattles Fontana

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was centered almost five miles northwest of Fontana on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit the Fontana area Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Inland Empire quake was centered just under five miles northwest of Fontana, the agency said. It happened at a depth of roughly 2½ miles at 8:17 p.m.

No injuries or damage was reported.