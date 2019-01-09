Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Ocotillo Wells, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning four miles from Ocotillo Wells, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 10:04 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 32 miles from Brawley, 34 miles from Imperial and 36 miles from El Centro.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
