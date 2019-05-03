Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Templeton, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Friday morning five miles from Templeton, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:05 a.m. PDT at a depth of 3.1 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Paso Robles and 12 miles from Morro Bay.
In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
