Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Cantua Creek, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon six miles from Cantua Creek, Calif., in the San Joaquin Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:30 p.m. PST at a depth of 3.7 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 20 miles from Coalinga, 23 miles from Mendota, and 23 miles from Kerman.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
