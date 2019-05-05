Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes in Northern California

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Saturday evening five miles from Cleone, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:47 p.m. Pacific time.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 40 miles from Ukiah, Calif., 73 miles from Clearlake, Calif., and 74 miles from Fortuna, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
