Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes in Northern California

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Sunday evening two miles from Lake Almanor Peninsula, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:11 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 mile.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 29 miles from Susanville, Calif., 38 miles from Magalia, Calif., and 43 miles from Paradise, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
