Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Lonoak

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Monday morning seven miles from Lonoak, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:31 a.m. PST at a depth of 3.7 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 17 miles from King City, 24 miles from Greenfield, and 26 miles from Coalinga.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
