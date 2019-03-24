Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Mesa Grande, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Saturday evening three miles from Mesa Grande, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:41 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.8 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Ramona, Calif., and 19 miles from Escondido, Calif.
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
