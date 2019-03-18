Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Ribbonwood

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Monday morning five miles from Ribbonwood, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:55 a.m. PDT at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 17 miles from Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert and 18 miles from La Quinta.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.