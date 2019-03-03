Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Clearlake, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Sunday morning near the Northern California town of Clearlake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:04 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was one mile from the unincorporated community of Seigler Springs, five miles from Clearlake, 21 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., and 67 miles from Sacramento.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
