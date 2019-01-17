Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Salton Sea

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Wednesday evening 4 miles from the former settlement of Shamrock, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:41 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 miles.
The site is in Imperial County near the Salton Sea.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Brawley, Calif., 23 miles from Imperial, Calif., 26 miles from El Centro, Calif., and 39 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.
In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
