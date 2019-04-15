Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near Alta Vista, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Monday morning two miles from Alta Vista, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:58 a.m. PDT at a depth of 5.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 72 miles from Sanger, 73 miles from Reedley, and 74 miles from Dinuba.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
