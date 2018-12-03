Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near Willow Creek, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Monday three miles from Willow Creek, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:50 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 13.7 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 26 miles from Bayside, Calif., 26 miles from McKinleyville, Calif., and 26 miles from Arcata, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.