Earthquake: 3.7 quake strikes near Cobb, Calif.

A shallow magnitude-3.7 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning five miles from Cobb, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:46 a.m. PDT at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Healdsburg and 18 miles from Windsor.
In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
