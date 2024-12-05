7.0 earthquake hits Northern California, prompting tsunami warning for large coastal area

Northern California was rattled by a magnitude 7 earthquake off the coast of Humboldt County on Thursday, prompting a tsunami warning for a wide swath of the region.

The earthquake occurred at 10:44 a.m. with an epicenter under the Pacific Ocean, about 70 miles southwest of Eureka and 110 miles northwest of Mendocino. Shaking on land was quite strong in the Eureka area, said Elizabeth Cochran, seismologist with U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake was widely felt across California’s North Coast. State Sen. Mike McGuire of Healdsburg said in a social media post that there was a mandatory evacuation order in Crescent City due to the tsunami threat.

“All residents should head to higher ground immediately,” McGuire wrote.

The tsunami warning extends from Oregon to just north of Santa Cruz.

“Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is expected or occurring. Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival,” officials said in a bulletin.

Tsunami Warning 1 for areas of OR & N. CA: See https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for alert areas. M7.3 045mi SW Eureka, California 1044PST Dec 5 pic.twitter.com/NFCbU5EaKa — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

Olivia Cobian, the innkeeper at the Gingerbread Mansion, a bed and breakfast in the historic town of Ferndale, said her 1895 building “looked like a war zone.”

“I have fireplaces flying forward.” she said. “Clawfoot tubs that have been lifted off [their mounts] and scooched over. This is crazy.”

Cobian said that moments before the quake struck, she had been giving a tour of the inn to a third-grade class from the local elementary school.

“They had just walked” back to school, she said, adding, “Thank God.”

“It’s insane,” she said, walking through the inn surveying the damage. Then, in the background, a siren began to wail. Cobian said she had to go talk to firefighters who had appeared.

The shaking at the Petrolia General Store was intense and lasted for about 10 seconds, according to employee Kaitlin Graves.

“It was a big earthquake. It was a lot of up-and-down shaking,” Graves said in a phone interview. “It felt like the woozy feeling you get when you’re in an elevator.”

The shaking was so intense it knocked off several objects off the shelves, and multiple glass items shattered, Graves said.

Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn, whose district includes the earthquake zone, said there has been no major damage reported so far.

“I just talked to one of our local hospital providers ... and they seem to be doing OK,” he said.

“It’s a mess. There’s a lot of stuff off the shelves,” he added, but that seemed to be the extent of the damage at this point.

Bohn said the earthquake hit the Scotia and Rio Dell/Mattole Valley region of Humboldt County, almost exactly the same location that an earthquake hit in 2022.

“It was a sudden jolt and it rolled out,” Bohn said.

A second, 5.8 magnitude quake also hit around Cobb, Calif. There were no immediate reports of damage.

According to preliminary shaking data from the U.S. Geological Survey, “very strong” shaking may have been felt in the towns of Petrolia and Ferndale. “Very strong” shaking, as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, can cause chimneys to break and cause considerable damage in poorly built or badly designed structures.

The U.S. Geological Survey said strong shaking may have been felt in Eureka. Generally speaking, “strong” shaking can cause heavy furniture to move and cause plaster to fall.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 7.0 and 8.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

