Earthquake: 3.7 quake strikes near Sonoma, Calif.

A magnitude-3.7 earthquake was reported Sunday morning near Napa, Calif. The shallow temblor was centered 2 miles from Lokoya, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at 1:55 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.0 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was five miles from Sonoma, seven miles from Napa, 14 miles from American Canyon, and 51 miles from Sacramento.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.