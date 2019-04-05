Earthquake: 3.8 quake strikes near Parkfield, Calif.

A shallow magnitude-3.8 earthquake was reported Friday morning two miles from Parkfield, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:52 a.m. PDT at a depth of 5 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 18 miles from Avenal, 19 miles from Coalinga, and 22 miles from Paso Robles.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
