Earthquake: 5.6 quake rattles Northern California

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was reported Saturday evening at 8:53 p.m. on the North Coast.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was felt in the Eureka area and other parts of the region including Fortuna.
No tsunami is expected, officials said.
The quake was centered 17 miles from Scotia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred 23 miles from Fortuna, Calif., 36 miles from Eureka, Calif. and 40 miles from Bayside, Calif..
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.
Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step guide to coping with natural disasters.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.