LAUSD teachers' strike could disrupt a delicate life balance for some families

Apart from robotics, Merwinn gets after-school tutoring and takes Saturday morning classes through a college-prep program at USC, just a few blocks east of Foshay. School administrators confirmed that none of those programs will continue during the strike. His mother said the activities helped him raise his science grade from an F to a C this year and maintain A’s, B’s and C’s in his other classes. They also helped her son learn to express his feelings and be more confident, she said.