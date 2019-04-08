Felicity Huffman: ‘I am ashamed of the pain I have caused’

In announcing she was pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal, actress Felicity Huffman issued an apology for her actions and stressed that her daughter had nothing to do with the scheme.
Here is her full statement:
I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.
I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.
My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.
Huffman was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
The actress is accused of disguising a $15,000 charitable payment in the bribery scheme, according to court records. Prosecutors alleged she met with a confidential witness who explained that he could control a SAT testing center and arrange for someone to proctor her daughter’s test and correct it.
The actress’ older daughter took the test in December 2017 and received a score of 1420. That was a 400-point improvement from her first test. In October, the FBI recorded Huffman discussing the same scheme for her younger daughter; however, she did not ultimately pursue it.